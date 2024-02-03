No recruitment being done in FESCO, says spokesman

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) spokesman has said that no recruitment is being done in the company.

He has termed the advertisement circulated on social media by Combined Electricity Distribution Companies as fake and bogus regarding the recruitment and the public/aspirants are not allowed to submit applications on fake and self-created company and fake advertisements and not pay any kind of fee.

In addition, a letter has been issued by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) to the FIA to investigate the fake advertisement and take legal action against the people involved in it.

According to FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh, the advertisement released on social media by the Counterfeit mafia has gone viral for the recruitment of commercial assistant, junior clerk, metre reader, bill distributor, assistant lineman and drivers.

The fraudsters have fixed a fee of Rs 1000 to apply for each vacancy and have given the details of transferring this amount to two bank accounts and one Jazz Cash account. He further said that the alleged viral ad on social media has nothing to do with the power division and electricity distribution companies, and no such ad has been issued by FESCO.

Advertisements issued by FESCO/power sector for recruitment are officially published in national newspapers, the details of which are also published on FESCO website, official social media pages and related forums.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024