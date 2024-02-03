AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
President for promoting chess in country at grassroots’ levels

Naveed Butt Published 03 Feb, 2024 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for promoting chess in the country, especially at the grassroots levels, through collaborations with international chess organisations and the private sector, and organising chess championships in the country.

The president expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Friday.

The delegation included President FIDE and former Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich, President of the Asian Chess Federation and son of the late President of UAE, Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al-Nehayan, Managing Director FIDE, Dana Reizniece-Ozola, British Chess Grandmaster, Dr Nigel Short, Secretary General of Asian Chess Federation, Hisham Al Taher, Chief Patron of Chess Federation of Pakistan, Jauhar Saleem, and members of FIDE, Asian Chess Federation, Chess Federation of Pakistan, FIDE Chess in Education Commission, Islamabad Scrabble Association, and Pakistan Scrabble Association.

Talking to the delegation, the president highlighted the need to promote healthy activities, including chess in the country. He stated that chess had mental and educational benefits, and it needed to be included in the education system. He further said the game of chess could help relieve stress, besides enhancing intellect as well as boosting mental faculties.

The president highlighted the need to encourage chess by organising chess competitions and tournaments in the country. He also stressed the need for developing collaborations among the public and private sectors to patronize and promote chess in Pakistan.

The delegation briefed the president about the role of the International Chess Federation in promoting chess in the world.

The delegation highlighted that there was great potential to expand chess-related activities in Pakistan. It was apprised that a large number of people in Pakistan were fond of the game.

The delegation suggested that chess should be promoted at the primary level in schools, adding that chess players could also participate online in World chess tournaments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Dr Arif Alvi FIDE International Chess Federation

