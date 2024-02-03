Afghan peace: Pakistan and China reiterate their commitment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have reiterated their commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and emphasized the need for enhanced coordination for regional stability.

The commitment was renewed during a visit of the Chinese Special Envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong to Islamabad who held a detailed meeting with Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi here on Friday.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, during the meeting, the two sides underscored their commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and emphasized the need for enhanced coordination for regional stability.

“They also underlined the crucial role of neighbouring countries of Afghanistan for a peaceful, stable and prosperous region,” the statement added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024