WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Feb 2, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 1-Feb-24 31-Jan-24 30-Jan-24 29-Jan-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104754 0.104718 0.104749 0.104786
Euro 0.813754 0.814883 0.815415 0.814264
Japanese yen 0.00512777 0.00509793 0.00510326 0.00507587
U.K. pound 0.951762 0.953917 0.95326 0.955103
U.S. dollar 0.7525 0.751945 0.751812 0.752346
Algerian dinar 0.00558257 0.00558377 0.00558399 0.00559183
Australian dollar 0.493113 0.494329 0.496873 0.495796
Botswana pula 0.0553088 0.0551176 0.055183 0.0552222
Brazilian real 0.152501 0.151819 0.151477 0.152857
Brunei dollar 0.561777 0.560776 0.561347 0.560992
Canadian dollar 0.5614 0.561279 0.560343 0.559698
Chilean peso 0.000807178 0.000806237 0.000810465 0.000821195
Czech koruna 0.0326904 0.0327859 0.0328202 0.0328048
Danish krone 0.109167 0.109307 0.109388 0.109241
Indian rupee 0.00907115 0.0090508 0.00904501 0.00904812
Israeli New Shekel 0.205995 0.206862 0.204054
Korean won 0.000564304 0.000565117 0.000562355 0.00056288
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44676 2.44495 2.44452 2.44626
Malaysian ringgit 0.158957 0.158996 0.159008
Mauritian rupee 0.0166016 0.0165938 0.0166228
Mexican peso 0.0439198 0.0438112 0.0437273 0.0436565
New Zealand dollar 0.460681 0.461168 0.461725 0.458705
Norwegian krone 0.0715923 0.0717895 0.0719169 0.0720272
Omani rial 1.95709 1.95564 1.9553 1.95669
Peruvian sol 0.197533 0.198142
Philippine peso 0.0133415 0.0133477 0.0133267 0.0133373
Polish zloty 0.187904 0.187354 0.186549 0.186566
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble 0.00833981 0.0083859 0.00842001 0.00839588
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200667 0.200519 0.200483 0.200626
Singapore dollar 0.561777 0.560776 0.561347 0.560992
South African rand 0.0402054 0.0401974 0.039855 0.0400898
Swedish krona 0.0717884 0.072317 0.0721793 0.0717025
Swiss franc 0.872464 0.871265 0.871313 0.87178
Thai baht 0.0211888 0.0212168 0.0212719 0.0211422
Trinidadian dollar 0.111625 0.111867 0.111757 0.111773
U.A.E. dirham 0.204901 0.20475 0.204714 0.204859
Uruguayan peso 0.0192583 0.0191999 0.0191931 0.0192662
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
