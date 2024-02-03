WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 2, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 1-Feb-24 31-Jan-24 30-Jan-24 29-Jan-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104754 0.104718 0.104749 0.104786 Euro 0.813754 0.814883 0.815415 0.814264 Japanese yen 0.00512777 0.00509793 0.00510326 0.00507587 U.K. pound 0.951762 0.953917 0.95326 0.955103 U.S. dollar 0.7525 0.751945 0.751812 0.752346 Algerian dinar 0.00558257 0.00558377 0.00558399 0.00559183 Australian dollar 0.493113 0.494329 0.496873 0.495796 Botswana pula 0.0553088 0.0551176 0.055183 0.0552222 Brazilian real 0.152501 0.151819 0.151477 0.152857 Brunei dollar 0.561777 0.560776 0.561347 0.560992 Canadian dollar 0.5614 0.561279 0.560343 0.559698 Chilean peso 0.000807178 0.000806237 0.000810465 0.000821195 Czech koruna 0.0326904 0.0327859 0.0328202 0.0328048 Danish krone 0.109167 0.109307 0.109388 0.109241 Indian rupee 0.00907115 0.0090508 0.00904501 0.00904812 Israeli New Shekel 0.205995 0.206862 0.204054 Korean won 0.000564304 0.000565117 0.000562355 0.00056288 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44676 2.44495 2.44452 2.44626 Malaysian ringgit 0.158957 0.158996 0.159008 Mauritian rupee 0.0166016 0.0165938 0.0166228 Mexican peso 0.0439198 0.0438112 0.0437273 0.0436565 New Zealand dollar 0.460681 0.461168 0.461725 0.458705 Norwegian krone 0.0715923 0.0717895 0.0719169 0.0720272 Omani rial 1.95709 1.95564 1.9553 1.95669 Peruvian sol 0.197533 0.198142 Philippine peso 0.0133415 0.0133477 0.0133267 0.0133373 Polish zloty 0.187904 0.187354 0.186549 0.186566 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.00833981 0.0083859 0.00842001 0.00839588 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200667 0.200519 0.200483 0.200626 Singapore dollar 0.561777 0.560776 0.561347 0.560992 South African rand 0.0402054 0.0401974 0.039855 0.0400898 Swedish krona 0.0717884 0.072317 0.0721793 0.0717025 Swiss franc 0.872464 0.871265 0.871313 0.87178 Thai baht 0.0211888 0.0212168 0.0212719 0.0211422 Trinidadian dollar 0.111625 0.111867 0.111757 0.111773 U.A.E. dirham 0.204901 0.20475 0.204714 0.204859 Uruguayan peso 0.0192583 0.0191999 0.0191931 0.0192662 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

