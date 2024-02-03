AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-03

PNS SAIF visits Colombo

Press Release Published 03 Feb, 2024 05:46am

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Navy PNS SAIF visited Colombo, Sri Lanka during its Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) Deployment. Upon arrival at port, the ship was received by officials of Pakistan Embassy and Sri Lankan Navy.

During the stay at port, Commanding Officer of PNS SAIF called on senior Naval and Military officials of Srilanka. During the interactions, matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed. The Commanding Officer also conveyed good wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf for the people of Sri Lanka in general and Sri Lankan Navy in particular.

During stay at port, ship's crew visited different Sri Lankan Navy training facilities and Sri Lankan Navy officers and men also visited Pakistan Navy Ship. At the end of port call, PNS SAIF participated in Passage Exercise with Sri Lankan Navy Ship out at sea.

Pakistan Navy ships are regularly deployed on RMSP with the objective to fulfill international obligations for Maritime Security while ensuring freedom of navIgation on high seas.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan enjoy friendly relations, which have strengthened over the period of time. Visit of PNS SAIF to Sri Lanka contributed significantly towards promoting naval collaboration between the two friendly countries that strengthen bilateral relations and existing bond of friendship with Sri Lanka.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

pakistan navy Pakistan Embassy PNS Sri Lankan Navy

PNS SAIF visits Colombo

Roosevelt Hotel JV: FASA inked with JLL-led consortium

Nepra too concerned about rising tariff?

FCA mechanism: Discos’ Dec tariff raised by Rs4.57 per unit

Importers, manufacturers and wholesalers: FBR allows e-invoice integration with its digital system

Verdict says IK, wife connived with each other

SECP amends Listed Companies’ Takeovers Regulations, 2017

Islamic FIs must comply with AAOIFI standards: SECP

PL on HOBC fuel kept unchanged

SPI inflation: YoY trend depicts increase of 39.45pc

Bilawal steps up criticism of ‘Takht-e-Lahore’

Read more stories