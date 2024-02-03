Commissioner Hyderabad reviews preparations for general election

HYDERABAD: Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah has said that electricity should be provided at the polling stations without interruption during the Election Day and solar systems, batteries and generators should be arranged at those polling stations that do not have HESCO infrastructure.

Commissioner Hyderabad said this while presiding over the meeting in his office regarding the preparations for the election of February 8. Talking to the Divisional Officers, Commissioner Hyderabad said that before the polling, the responsibility of guarding the CCTV and furniture is of the watchman and headmaster of the concerned polling station school and after the election, the presiding officer will remove the sensitive content of the CCTV DVR, etc and submit it to the DRO along with the other sensitive polling materials.

Syed Khalid Hyder Shah said that in view of the security situation in the country, health emergency has been declared in the Hyderabad division, for this, the health staff should remain alert. Commissioner Hyderabad gave instructions to the heads of related institutions and said that they should make arrangements for cleanliness and drinking water at the polling stations.

Speaking in the meeting, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Dharijo said that the plan for the deployment of security official at the most sensitive and sensitive polling stations has been completed. He gave instructions to all SSPs to strengthen the security arrangements during polling day and after the polls police should remain alert till all the election material is delivered safely.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioners / DROs Dadu, Sajawal, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin and Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Matiari and Hyderabad said that some of the polling stations in their districts do not have the infrastructure of HESCO, they have made alternative arrangements for electricity and election staff has been deputed.

Speaking in the meeting, NRDC Chief Colonel Abid said that CCTV cameras have been installed at ninety percent polling stations of Hyderabad division and all the CCTV cameras will be installed at all the polling stations by February 5.

DG Health and 1122 in-charge said that they have built a control room and the ambulance vehicles of public and private institutions will be available in all the districts at all the times during the election. The meeting was attended by HESCO Chief, Officials of Education, HDA, WASA, Local Government, Pak Army Police, Health and other institutions. Deputy Commissioners/DROs and SSPs of few districts participated in the meeting through video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024