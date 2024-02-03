Board of Intermediate Education Karachi: CMIT unearths tampering in result, irregularities

KARACHI: An inquiry committee, appointed by the Sindh Chief Minister Former Justice Maqbool Baqar, has uncovered several cases of result tampering in the Annual Examination 2022, as well as financial irregularities in the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK). The committee has submitted a report to the CM Secretariat detailing their findings.

The committee has unearthed many cases of tampering in award lists in pre-medical science groups HSC Annual examination 2022, that the marks of students in various subjects were increased with almost the same/ unified number by cutting the marks in the award list. The committee has attached a list of 31 students and has mentioned studentsâ€™ code.

The purpose of the inquiry was to probe into the allegation of financial irregularities, to probe into the allegations of manipulation in the results of the annual examination, to fix responsibilities against delinquent officers/ officials involved and to propose forward to avoid the recurrence of such incidents.

Manipulation /Tempering in exam results: To detect tampering in the results of HSC Annual Examinations 2021, 2022 & 2023, the Inquiry committee used a random sampling method and examined Pre-Engineering and Pre-Medical groups; Result of A-1 Grade, top 6 colleges out of total population of the colleges for the HSC Annual Examinations 2021, 2022, 2023 selected based on their highest number of students passed in A-1 Grades from Pre-Engineering and Pre- Medical groups and thus top 10 candidates in each year totaling to 180 candidates sample is used.

Scrutiny Cases of HSC Annual Examination 2021 & 2022 and Selection Method: Further, the details of total approved scrutiny cases of Pre-Medical and Pre Engineering Groups for the years of 2021 and 2022 are tabled down. It may be noted that about scrutiny cases of HSC Annual Examination 2023, BIE Karachi apprised that scrutiny of 601 cases including 191 cases of pre-medical and 165 of pre-engineering in the examination of 2021, and 132 cases of pre-medical and 122 cases of pre-engineering of 2022 examination were process.

As to the method of selection of cases out of the total 601 cases, the inquiry committee used random sampling based on A-1 Grade getting a raise of more than 10 marks after scrutiny/ re-totaling. Thus, 23 samples, including nine of pre-medical and four of pre-engineering of 2021 examination and seven cases of pre-medical and three cases of pre-engineering have been drawn up for examination.

In this regard, on the sampling method the record of complete chain of documents of HSC Annual Examinations for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023, including attendance sheet of candidates, answer Scripts along with counter-folios, award lists, Tabulation Registers (Manual and Computerized) and other relevant record of pre-medical and pre-engineering groups and relevant record of scrutiny cases was requested to the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK). However, the BIEK provided the incomplete record to the committee.

The inquiry committee recorded the statements of BIEK officials include Assistant Controller Examination (retd), Muhammad Shafi, Assistant Controller Examinations Muhammad Shakil Ahmed and Iqbal Hussain and Audit officer Zahid Lakho, Section Head Pre-Engineering Section Muhammad Shahzad, Deputy Controller Examination Mrs. Zarina Rashid, Superintendent, In charge Pre-Medical Section Muhammad Athar, Controller Examination Anwar Aleem K Rajput, Deputy Controller Examination Zahid Rasheed, Controller Examination Zaheeruddin Bhutto, Secretary BIEK Kashif Siddqui, Deputy Controller Examination (Pre-Medical Section) Athar Saeed, Deputy Secretary (Admin & Gen.) Azeem Siddique, Ex-Secretary Imran Chishti, then Chairman BIEK Dr. Saeddudin.

Findings of Inquiry Committee: The committee has discovered various facts as follows:

Various cases of tampering in award lists have been discovered in pre-medical Science Groups HSC Annual examination 2022. The marks of students in various subjects were increased with almost the same/ unified number by cutting the marks in the award list. The committee has attached the list of the copies.

Further, the assessment of list of scrutiny cases of HSC Annual Examinations 2021 and 2022 discovered an unusual increase in marks of students in both pre-engineering and pre-medical groups.

The Secretary U&B constituted the inquiry committee against the mismanagement and maladministration in the HSC-I&II Annual Exam 2022 at BIEK. The committee submitted its report in May 2023.

The committee found several overwriting/ cutting in scripts, award lists, and tabulation registers. Moreover, the committee recommended the following:

That Engr. Anwar Aleem Rajput, ex-controller examination was cautioned for future discharge of duties in a befitting manner due to lapses to keep a vigilant check on concerned junior officials, that no penalty was imposed on Aslam Chohan because he was retired from the BIEK. That Abdul Haris Farooqi and Muhammad Athar were recommended for withholding of one annual increment for one year and they might not be posted in examination department for period of three years. Syed Tanveer Abbas Zaidi, ex-superintendent pre-medical section was already awarded punishment of not being posted in the examination department for a period of withholding one increment because he admitted his wrongdoings.

The then Chairman BIEK Saeeduddin forwarded the above inquiry report to

Minister U&B for his perusal, however, he did not issue any directive/ office order for implementation of such penalties in compliance of the recommendation of the committee though the Minister already advised for taking stern action against responsible officers to create deterrence.

It is also important to note that on the requisition of the then con-roller examination Anwar Aleem and upon the approval of the then Chairman Saeeduddin Enquiry Committee was constituted against the malpractices committed in the BIEK in which the Committee vide its first progress report dated 13-02-2023, reported that Tanveer Abbas Zaidi, the then Superintendent of the pre-medical section admitted his wrong doings committed under external influence/ threats and recommended award of punishment of not being posted in the examination department for a period of one year while withholding one increment.

After the transfer of Saeeduddin, Naseem Memon assumed the charge as

Chairman BIEK. During his tenure, he also did not comply the recommendation of inquiry committee and did not transfer the responsible Superintendent in charge pre-

Medical section Muhammad Athar who was banned from being posted in the examination wing for the tenure three years but he continued to remain posted in pre-medical section during the HSC annual examination 2023.

The then Chairman Naseem Memon and Controller Examination Zaheeruddin Bhutto failed to hold back those copies of HSC Annual Examination 2022 which were required for inquiry purposes despite the fact Naseem Memon himself wrote a note for holding back such copies on the note-sheet for approval of auction of answer scripts and wastepaper of HSC Annual Examination 2022. Thus, the requisite record was destroyed during the tenure of the then Chairman Naseem Memon and the then Controller Examination Zaheeruddin Bhutto.

During the examination of answer scripts of HSC Annual 2023 of Pre-medical

Group it has been found that numbers of answer scripts were used in the examination which did not have security features, that is signature of Controller Examination or QR code was missing. Therefore, it can largely be assumed that the replacement of

unauthorized answer scripts was done to benefit the favorable candidates.

It is also found that the tabulation register and award list used in the HSC Annual

Examination 2023 was found unsigned by the concerned officers. In this regard, then Controller Examination Zaheeruddin Bhutto stated in his statement that these could be signed later.

From the above findings, discrepancies/ tampering/cutting in the results of pre-

Medical section has been discovered in HSC Annual Examination 2022. The same fact was also discovered by the former Enquiry Committees as discussed above.

Further, the then Chairman BEIK Saeeduddin and Naseem Memon failed to implement the recommendation of the former Enquiry Committees against delinquent officers of the BIEK.

Moreover, irregularities in HSC Annual Examination 2023, that is use of answer scripts without security features have also been found which raises the chances of committing tampering in results of HSC Annual Examination 2023 through the replacement of answer scripts. Moreover, the evidence regarding tampering in results of 2022 was also destroyed during the tenure of Naseem Memon and Controller Examination Zaheeruddin Bhutto and concerned supervisors and sectional heads (custodian of record) of pre-engineering and pre-medical groups, i.e., Controller Examination, Deputy Controller Examination, Assistant Controller Examination, and sectional heads.

Financial Irregularities: The inquiry report says that the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) doesnâ€™t maintain object-wise classification as per the chart of accounts prescribed for the Government institutions by the Auditor General of Pakistan. BIEK prepares its accounts on a holistic basis without segregating the receipts and expenses by the requirements. There is a great probability of data overlapping and duplication. A manual system of accounting is being followed and that so is not complete. The Rules require the Board to prepare account registers every month.

Upon enquiry from the Account Officer and Audit Officer of BIEK, the committee was given to understand that no specific registers are being maintained. The only accounting records available are in the shape of random expense bills and copies of cheques issued to the vendors for settling such expenses. Except for these, there is no proper cash book/general ledger being maintained. The records available with the board are just bills of expenses whose accounting/reporting is not being done.

According to the BIEK management various bank accounts are being maintained in the name of BIEK. It further transpired that no authorization from the Board of Governors was obtained before opening of various bank accounts in commercial banks. According to the Rule, all funds and money belonging to the Board shall be kept in the Banks approved by the Board. There was no approval of the Board in respect of the opening of various bank accounts is available on record. This is a clear violation of the Financial Rules which require prior authorization of the opening of bank accounts.

We have also been informed that BIEK maintains two bank accounts for receipts. One of them (UBL Uni-Savers Account) in which fees are collected in bulk from private colleges and its balance as on June 30, 2023 is Rs. 217,411,375.

The other account (UBL Collection Mukammal Current Account) in which fees are collected from individual private students from all over Karachi. The balance of the account on June 30, 2023 is Rs. 4,125,706.

There are various bank accounts are used for different purposes for making payments.

Investment portfolio: BIEK maintains investments in TDRs of various commercial banks and National Savings (Defence Saving Certificates) amounting to Rs 2,351 million they have invested in 2019 and in 2023.

TDRs or any other debt instruments other than Govt. securities on the pretext of higher rate of return; even then, it will be a violation of the currently applicable BIEK Rules unless and until the Rules are amended accordingly.

The documents reflected that the procurement worth Rs. 28,952,027 (From July 1, 2021 till date) under various object heads has been carried out through quotations and direct purchases in violation of SPPRA Rules.

During the inspection of the record, it was noted that there are huge cash withdrawals being carried out. The inspection of bank statements reveals that Rs 183,995,681 were withdrawn through bearer cheques in Rs 1,149,815 2020-21, Rs 13,005,989 in 2021-22, Rs 25,221,588 in 2022-23, and Rs 3630,009 in 2023.

The BIEK is required under its financial rules to carry out bank reconciliation of receipts and payments, which it has never performed. There is no record of assets and liabilities (Balance Sheet) being maintained by the Board. Apart from financial investments made of Rs. 2.3 billion rupees there is no concrete and updated record of assets and liabilities of BIEK.

Examination Expenditures: Under the head of examination expenditure, there are various expenses in respect of remuneration for assessment, invigilation, tabulation of results, codification of answer copies, overtime, etc an amounting to Rs 183,995,681 in 2021-22, Rs 260,065,603 in 2022-23, and Rs 171,673,443 in 2023-24.

It is to be noted that the bills of examiners, invigilators and other examination-related staff etc. have been passed and cheques issued on receipt of claims. There is no summarized statement showing total expenses on account of assessment by examiners worked out based on number of answer copies checked.

POL/Fuel Expenditures: The expenditure incurred on POL from July 1, 2023 till November 30, 2023 come to Rs 4,915,909 in 2021-22, Rs10,918,666 in 2022-23 and Rs 6,066,421 in 2023-24.

There are standard POL ceilings allocated to various officers of BIEK. The POL ceiling is approved by the Board. The inquiry committee was provided with the minutes of last two Board meetings held in 2017 and 2022 respectively.

It is important to mention that the POL ceilings for BIEK officers/officials are very generous. There is no reasoning behind the excessive POL ceilings allowed to the officers/officials of the Board. One can analyze that in June 2017, the Board approved 300 litres for Chairman and then in December 2022, the Board jumped to 400 litres without any reasonable justification. The chairman kept fixing his POL ceiling from 400 and then to 600 and finally 800 liters in November 3, 2023.

Reimbursement of medical bills: Accordingly, a random sample of twelve (12) cases was taken for scrutiny as per the existing Rules/ Policy of BIEK. The observations of such sample testing are including the bills/ vouchers were not submitted to the Special Medical Board for examination/ recommendations, or verification by the Medical Superintendent/ Civil Surgeon. The bills have been reimbursed in violation of rules and regulations.

Appointment & promotions: Analysis of the employeesâ€™ data made available for scrutiny suggests that there is a sanctioned strength of 538 employees against which 353 were working.

The inquiry committee found discrepancies and anomalies found in service matters, appointments, promotion, and upgradation. Several employees have availed multiple upgradations and personal upgradation.

Anomalies observed in sanction of encashment of earned leave on which Rs 37,543,557 were incurred. As per information shared by the Board, in 2022-2023, 13 miscellaneous employees availed encashment for earned leave amounting to Rs. 2,617,128.

