AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
DGKC 72.15 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.34%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
GGL 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.67%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.94%)
KOSM 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.87%)
OGDC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (5.68%)
PIAA 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.32%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.83%)
PPL 114.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.64%)
SEARL 50.79 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.19%)
SNGP 65.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.44%)
UNITY 20.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.53%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
BR100 6,456 Increased By 63.2 (0.99%)
BR30 22,772 Increased By 258.9 (1.15%)
KSE100 63,032 Increased By 638.5 (1.02%)
KSE30 21,334 Increased By 184.4 (0.87%)
UK shares climb on airlines, US tech bounce

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2024 03:53pm

Britain’s main stock indexes rose on Friday, aided by positive sentiment on Wall Street following upbeat earnings from technology majors, while most airline stocks advanced after Wizz Air reported a jump in January traffic.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.4%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 1.0%.

Wizz Air rallied 9.4% to become the top gainer in the FTSE 250 after the carrier reported a 14.2% increase in passenger traffic in January. Shares in EasyJet added 3.6% and British Airways-owner IAG climbed 2.3%.

Friday’s gains came after U.S. tech giants Meta Platforms and Amazon.com issued better-than-expected results, putting Wall Street on course for a strong open.

Traders are now awaiting monthly U.S. payroll data for clues on the rate trajectory after the Federal Reserve shot down market expectations of early interest rate cuts.

“You have full employment. There’s a lot of good reasons for why the Fed would stay a little bit cautious here,” said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Earnings lift FTSE 100 ahead of BoE decision

“November and December (job openings) figures showed that the labour market tightness actually increased. The number of job openings relative to unemployed people in the U.S. economy, the rates that the Fed is looking at, has tightened.”

It has been a mixed week for UK equities as investors trimmed bets on the extent of interest rate cuts from the Bank of England after the central bank on Thursday reiterated that policy would need to stay “restrictive for sufficiently long.

The British public’s expectations for inflation increased in January on worries about disruption to shipping, according to a survey published by Citi/YouGov.

Among other stocks, Sainsbury and Tesco gained 2.8% and 2.1%, respectively, after Morgan Stanley upgraded the UK grocers, saying they are likely to benefit from a “volume-led top line growth” as inflation moderates.

BP slipped 2.0% after the oil and gas company shut down the Whiting, Indiana refinery of hydrocarbons - its biggest in the Midwest - following an apparent power outage.

