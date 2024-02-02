AIRLINK 57.98 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.45%)
BOP 6.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 72.02 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.16%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 113.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
HUMNL 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.04%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
MLCF 38.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
OGDC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.24%)
PAEL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.22%)
PIAA 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.01%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 113.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-2.01%)
PRL 26.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
PTC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.01%)
SEARL 50.96 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.54%)
SNGP 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.63%)
TPLP 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.38%)
TRG 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.3%)
UNITY 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
BR100 6,413 Increased By 19.9 (0.31%)
BR30 22,552 Increased By 38.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 62,742 Increased By 348 (0.56%)
KSE30 21,202 Increased By 52.8 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan’s government interest costs seen more than doubling over next decade

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2024 09:59am

TOKYO: Japan faces more than a two-fold increase in annual interest payments on government debt to 24.8 trillion yen ($169 billion) over the next decade, draft government estimates seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

The latest estimate, prepared by the Ministry of Finance for parliament ahead of debate on the government’s budget bills, served as a reminder that the costs of financing debt could shoot up as the central bank leans toward exiting crisis-mode stimulus.

Years of the Bank of Japan’s unconventional policy, such as negative interest rates, has kept borrowing costs ultra low, effectively bankrolling government debt.

However, interest payments on government debt are expected to jump to 24.8 trillion yen in fiscal 2033, which ends in March 2034, versus 9.83 trillion yen for the fiscal year ending in March 2025, the draft estimate showed.

Japan’s public debt stands at more than twice the size of its economy, by far the worst among industrial world.

Japan PM vows to do ‘everything possible’ to boost household income

The latest estimate shows that the government will be saddled with record outstanding debt of 1,244.68 trillion yen at the end of March 2034.

As the first step toward fixing tattered public finances, the government vowed to bring the primary budget for national and local governments combined to a surplus by the fiscal year ending in March 2026, a target analysts describe as a tall order.

The primary budget balance, which excludes new bond sales and debt-servicing costs, is a key gauge of how much policy measures can be financed without issuing debt.

Japan Japan GDP Japan economy

Japan’s government interest costs seen more than doubling over next decade

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal increase against US dollar

Industrial tariff revision: Parleys with IMF in a day or two

Ahead of election, Pakistan seals detailed plan to sell PIA

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Oil gains after OPEC+ maintains output cuts, but heads for weekly losses

Pakistan’s trade deficit contracts nearly 39% to $12.24bn in 7MFY24

Telecom sector: FBR launches single sales tax return

Engagement with IPPs: CCoE directs PD to initiate separate case

Karot hydropower project: Chinese firm concerned at curbs on its staff’s movement

CDWP clears four projects worth Rs138.66bn

Read more stories