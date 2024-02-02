PTI says popularity of party, IK has only increased

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday said that a high-handed plan is being hatched to keep the parliamentary pendulum swinging in a hung manner adhering to a ‘give and take methodology’ – superficially underlined with the detestable terminology of horse-trading.

Talking to a select group of journalists, PTI central information secretary Raoof Hasan, said that the very thought of inventing a hung parliament crossed the thinking minds of the omnipotent quarters and give them a trembling sensation which motivated them to go restless till the culmination of this distractively guided plan.

“The sole objective behind depriving PTI of traditional cricket symbol under flimsy grounds is nothing but to create a hung parliament through horse-trading and depriving PTI of its reserved seats for women,” he added.

He continued that the PTI is all-set to hold intra-party elections on February 5 and all modalities and modus operandi have been finalised and all related details will be issued and published on the PTI’s official website in this regard to secure all the reserved seats and to frustrate all the efforts to steal the public mandate.

He said that the popularity of party founding chairman Imran Khan and his party is increasing with each passing day despite all ‘state fascism and oppression’.

He was optimistic that PTI and its founding chairman would successfully sail through all these hardships and the people would bring him to power with a thumping majority. “What we are seeing today in this country is quite painful as its social, moral and political fabric has completely been destroyed in a bid to corner the country’s most popular leader under ‘infamous London Plan’,” he regretted.

He said that PTI is facing a situation worse than a martial law, but it le under the guidance of Imran Khan would emerge victorious.

He said that principal focus of his party remained on participating in elections on February 8 to translate the popularity into vote as it was the power of their vote which would change the face of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024