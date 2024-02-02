AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-02

KCAA rejects APSA allegations

Press Release Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

KARACHI: The Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA), representing the Customs Agents Community, vehemently denies the allegations recently made by Asim Siddiqui, Chairman of the All Pakistan Shipping Association (APSA), in a news article published in a newspaper on January 31,2024.

KCAA, as the leading representative body of Customs Agents, strongly condemns the accusations levied against customs agents by APSA. It is establish facts that all financial transactions, including container security deposit and delivery order charges, are diligently paid by traders through pay orders. Shipping companies strictly adhere to the requirement of pay orders and do not accept any payments without proper documentation.

Contrary to the allegations, it is revealed that shipping companies engage in practices that adversely affect trade, creating financial burdens on traders. The absence of adequate legislation has provided shipping companies with undue liberty in their operations. These companies impose detention and other charges,

remitting significant amounts to their principals abroad, leading to a loss of valuable foreign exchange. In contrast, Customs Agents contribute significantly to the economy by facilitating revenue collections.

KCAA draws attention to the issue of Terminal Handling Charges (THC), which are charged twice – once by shipping companies and once by terminal operators. This double charging imposes a substantial financial burden on traders.

The association has received numerous complaints about the highhandedness of shipping companies, demanding undue payments for dirty, oily, and damage charges, despite these charges being covered by insurance amount, which is already charged by the shipping companies along with the delivery order charges.

The association urges the competent authorities of the Federal Board of Revenue and Pakistan Customs to take immediate and serious action on the matter.

KCAA emphasizes the implementation of the rules outlined in Chapter XXVI of Shipping Agents Rules, as notified in the SRO.450(I)12001.

Furthermore, there is a pressing need to appoint a regulatory body to monitor the activities of all shipping companies and lines, ensuring transparency and fairness in their operations.

KCAA remains committed to the welfare of its members and the promotion of ethical practices within the shipping and customs sectors. The association demand that the allegation made by the APSA should be proved and share the evidence otherwise they must apologies for this unethical act.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shipping companies KCAA APSA Asim Siddiqui Terminal Handling Charges

KCAA rejects APSA allegations

Industrial tariff revision: Parleys with IMF in a day or two

CDWP clears four projects worth Rs138.66bn

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Telecom sector: FBR launches single sales tax return

Engagement with IPPs: CCoE directs PD to initiate separate case

Karot hydropower project: Chinese firm concerned at curbs on its staff’s movement

Senate panel approves ban on export of minerals

Returns filed on Jan 01: KTBA urges FBR to include corporate taxpayers in ATL 2024

Country’s foreign missions: Communication systems safe, protected: FO

Bilawal moves into top gear as election nears

Read more stories