AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-02

Fly Jinnah to begin Sharjah flights from 17th

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

KARACHI: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, has announced to commence international operations with double daily non-stop flights connecting Islamabad and Sharjah from February 17th.

According to the details, the one-year old airline is now expanding its wings, internationally after establishing itself domestically.

Fly Jinnah will now offer customers in Islamabad seamless connectivity to onwards destinations via Sharjah Airport.

As per the schedule, Fly Jinnah will operate two daily return flights on the Islamabad-Sharjah route using Airbus A320 aircraft. The flights will depart Islamabad at 06:50 hrs and 19:55 hrs, arriving in Sharjah at 09:25 hrs and 22:30 hrs respectively. The return flights will leave Sharjah at 10:25 hrs and 23:30 hrs, landing in Islamabad at 14:20 hrs and 03:25 hrs.

To support its international launch, Fly Jinnah has added two new Airbus A320s to increase its fleet size to five aircraft. The fleet expansion will allow the airline to meet growing travel demand with reliable and affordable air services.

Currently, Fly Jinnah connects Pakistan’s all big cities - Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta. With the start of Sharjah operations, the airline now offers customers an affordable option to travel internationally as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Fly Jinnah Sharjah flights

Fly Jinnah to begin Sharjah flights from 17th

Industrial tariff revision: Parleys with IMF in a day or two

CDWP clears four projects worth Rs138.66bn

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Telecom sector: FBR launches single sales tax return

Engagement with IPPs: CCoE directs PD to initiate separate case

Karot hydropower project: Chinese firm concerned at curbs on its staff’s movement

Senate panel approves ban on export of minerals

Returns filed on Jan 01: KTBA urges FBR to include corporate taxpayers in ATL 2024

Country’s foreign missions: Communication systems safe, protected: FO

Bilawal moves into top gear as election nears

Read more stories