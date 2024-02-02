Fly Jinnah to begin Sharjah flights from 17th

KARACHI: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, has announced to commence international operations with double daily non-stop flights connecting Islamabad and Sharjah from February 17th.

According to the details, the one-year old airline is now expanding its wings, internationally after establishing itself domestically.

Fly Jinnah will now offer customers in Islamabad seamless connectivity to onwards destinations via Sharjah Airport.

As per the schedule, Fly Jinnah will operate two daily return flights on the Islamabad-Sharjah route using Airbus A320 aircraft. The flights will depart Islamabad at 06:50 hrs and 19:55 hrs, arriving in Sharjah at 09:25 hrs and 22:30 hrs respectively. The return flights will leave Sharjah at 10:25 hrs and 23:30 hrs, landing in Islamabad at 14:20 hrs and 03:25 hrs.

To support its international launch, Fly Jinnah has added two new Airbus A320s to increase its fleet size to five aircraft. The fleet expansion will allow the airline to meet growing travel demand with reliable and affordable air services.

Currently, Fly Jinnah connects Pakistan’s all big cities - Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta. With the start of Sharjah operations, the airline now offers customers an affordable option to travel internationally as well.

