Governor for development of health, education sectors

LAHORE: Terming the public private partnership as a successful model, the Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Thursday that education and health sectors are very important for the development of any country, hence, it is very important to develop these sectors.

He said this while talking to a delegation of an international non-governmental welfare organization, led by Alan Glasgow, Regional Director of Mercy Corps, here at the Governor’s House Lahore.

The delegation briefed the governor about the work on TB control, clean water supply, agriculture, climate change, humanitarian response and poverty alleviation in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor appreciated the services of the international non-governmental organization in the field of health, especially TB eradication programme and education. He said that provision of clean drinking water is very important because many health problems are caused by consuming contaminated water.

He further said that the youth are the most valuable asset of the country and along with formal education, the aspect of moral education is also important. He said that as Chancellor, he has given instructions to the vice-chancellors to give special attention to the character building of the youth.

Alan Glasgow, Regional Director of Mercy Corps informed the governor about different initiatives of the global organization. He said that the organization extended support to all provincial governments for emergency response that included 2005 earth quake, floods, and Covid-19 pandemic. He expressed his commitment to work for the provision of clean drinking water, education, and elimination of malnutrition in collaboration with the government in Punjab.

Later, CEO, PNY Group Wahab Younis and Hasan Mehmood Malik (Project Manager) called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and held a detailed discussion about IT trainings to the youth.

CEO, PNY Group, Wahab Yunus also informed the governor about PNY trainings in IT sector. He said, “IT education fosters employment opportunities for the youth as learning technology and teamwork is very important in the present era.”

