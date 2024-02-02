AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-02-02

EU agrees massive Ukraine aid deal in ‘message’ to Putin

AFP Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders on Thursday overcame months of opposition from Hungarian leader Viktor Orban to agree 50 billion euros ($54 billion) of aid for Ukraine, in a move they hailed as a strong message to Russia.

The deal to keep funds flowing to Ukraine comes as doubts over support from Kyiv’s Western backers have buoyed Russian President Vladimir Putin, nearly two years into his invasion of the neighbouring country.

“The message is clear,” said French President Emmanuel Macron after the Brussels summit wrapped up. “Russia cannot count on any fatigue from Europeans in their support for Ukraine.”

Macron said the deal likewise sent a message to Washington — where billions of dollars in aid are held up in Congress — “that the European Union is here, committed and delivers.”

In an abrupt about-face at the start of the gathering, Orban agreed to drop his veto on the four-year package for Kyiv in the face of intense pressure from the EU’s other 26 leaders. The Hungarian nationalist appeared to come away largely empty-handed — securing only the promise of a possible review on the spending in two years.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the deal in a video address to the EU leaders as “a clear signal that Ukraine will withstand and that Europe will withstand”. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced hope that the EU decision could assist US President Joe Biden in convincing reluctant Republicans to pass Washington’s own $60-billion proposal for support for Ukraine.

“I hope that the message that we’re sending out today and the discussions we’re having today is helping him,” Scholz said.

The EU money will plug holes in the Ukrainian government’s budget to allow it to pay salaries and services, as its outgunned soldiers battle to hold back Moscow’s forces.

Orban — Russia’s closest ally in the EU — had sparked fury from his counterparts in the bloc by thwarting a deal on the aid in December. Thursday’s talks were expected again to see hours of protracted political arm-wrestling but a deal was swiftly announced after Orban met beforehand with the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and the EU institutions.

“He gave some ground,” said one European diplomat. “He saw that people were growing irritated, that there was a line not to cross.”

Orban had been accused of holding hostage Ukraine’s future in a bid to blackmail Brussels into releasing billions of euros for Hungary that have been frozen pending reforms by Budapest.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the answer was “a simple no” when asked if Hungary’s prime minister had won any promises to get the blocked financing from the EU. “Hungary received no gift,” echoed France’s Macron.

In an apparent face-saving measure, Orban claimed he had instead got a guarantee that “Hungary’s money would not end up in Ukraine”

Orban’s opposition over Ukraine had exasperated EU leaders long frustrated at dealing with his role as a spoiler in the bloc. Warning of growing “Orban fatigue” in Brussels, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said ahead of the summit that it was time for the Hungarian leader “to decide if he is a part of our community”.

Other leaders insisted that if Orban did not drop his opposition, they would club together as 26 countries to keep aid flowing to Ukraine’s government.

But with Kyiv facing possible budget shortfalls by spring, that option would have taken more time.

EU Viktor Orban Volodymyr Zelensky Aid for Ukraine

EU agrees massive Ukraine aid deal in ‘message’ to Putin

Industrial tariff revision: Parleys with IMF in a day or two

CDWP clears four projects worth Rs138.66bn

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Telecom sector: FBR launches single sales tax return

Engagement with IPPs: CCoE directs PD to initiate separate case

Karot hydropower project: Chinese firm concerned at curbs on its staff’s movement

Senate panel approves ban on export of minerals

Returns filed on Jan 01: KTBA urges FBR to include corporate taxpayers in ATL 2024

Country’s foreign missions: Communication systems safe, protected: FO

Bilawal moves into top gear as election nears

Read more stories