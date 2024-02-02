Caretakers committed to holding polls as per schedule: Solangi

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi on Thursday said the caretaker government was fully prepared and committed to conducting general elections on February 8.

Solangi was addressing a seminar: ‘General Elections 2024, Challenges for the new government and the Roadmap’ at the National Museum of Pakistan, here. The seminar was hosted by Press Information Department, Karachi, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The minister said as the government’s spokesperson, he had been reiterating the caretaker government’s commitment for holding elections as per the schedule given by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“The election process should continue in any case and major issues facing the country, including economy, foreign policy, local governments, governance and civil service reforms should also be discussed to find solution,” he remarked.

Solangi said despite many flaws in the democratic system and electoral process, everyone was in agreement that the electoral process should not be stopped and elections must be held.

He said since the formation of the caretaker cabinet on August 17, 2023, the government had been consistently reiterating its commitment that the elections would definitely be held on February 8.

He said some elements had been spreading rumours about delaying the elections on the pretext of security and weather issues.

He recalled that there were security issues in 2008 and 2013 but the elections were held. Likewise, the 1970 elections, the first elections under the adult franchise system, were held in harsh weather in December.

Other speakers at the seminar said the biggest challenge for the next government is to prove and maintain its credibility and legitimacy as an elected government.

There is a huge gap between the masses and the State of Pakistan. Another major challenge for the next government will be to restore the public trust in the State and its organs.

Senior journalist Mehmood Sham said 2024 elections, like previous polls in the country, will not be transparent, but decisive. He said the social media has emerged as the center of power in the contemporary world and nothing can be kept hidden from masses. Election campaigns have remained limited this time and manifestos are based on empty slogans, depicting lack of vision and practicality.

In a democratic world, he said, elections are meant to be smooth transition of power, but in Pakistan they are just a mean to power sharing.

He said the incumbent interim government has a tough challenge to ensure free fair and transparent elections under the present circumstances.

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas said in Pakistan selection is done under the garb of elections. At present, decisions are being taken in haste, but the fact is the social and digital media have become so vibrant that nothing can be bidden.

Mazhar considers election itself could be a major challenge for the country. It will be tougher task for Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to maintain its credibility as an election watch dog. It has no strong independent machinery, and ECP is entirely dependent upon federal employ.

The biggest challenge for the next government is its credibility as an elected government.

Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi suggested that the next government must work with opposition regardless of their differences, in the larger public interest. He underscored the need of a five-year roadmap for the resolution of issues the country is facing. He also called for a sustainable economic plan besides resolution of the missing persons’ issue, introduction of micro level loans, eradication of religious extremism and end to corruption.

Journalist Amir Zia, Professor Huma Baqai and others also spoke on the occasion.

