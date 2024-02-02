Prices steady on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market witnessed subdued activity on Thursday, with trading volumes remaining low.

According to Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman, prices in Sindh ranged between Rs 18,500 and Rs 20,500 per maund, while in Punjab, they fluctuated from Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. Moreover, Phutti prices saw variations, ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,300 per 40 kg, with Balochistan recording cotton prices between Rs 17,500 and Rs 18,000 per maund.

Notable transactions included the sale of 600 bales of Tando Adam at Rs 20,000 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur, and 200 bales of Fort Abbas at Rs 19,200 per maund, along with 600 bales of Haroonabad sold at Rs 19,250 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained steady at Rs 20,000 per maund, indicating market stability. Additionally, polyester fiber was available at Rs 365 per kg.

