KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR31.438 billion and the number of lots traded was 26,128.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR12.481 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.540 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.468 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.758 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.182 billion), Silver (PKR 876.215 million), DJ (PKR 764.731 million), Japan Equity (PKR 445.211 million), Natural Gas (PKR 381.111 million), SP 500 (PKR 234.705 million), Palladium (PKR 137.957 million),Copper (PKR 103.675 million) and Brent (PKR 64.490 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.377 million were traded.

