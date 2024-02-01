AIRLINK 56.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
World

China’s Xi urges efforts to accelerate development of ‘new productive forces’

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2024 10:54am

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged efforts to accelerate the development of “new productive forces” and firmly promote high-quality development, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks on Wednesday while chairing a group study session of the Politburo.

The wisdom behind Xi Jinping’s thoughts on diplomacy

New productive forces were first put forward by Xi during an inspection tour to northeast China in September, referring to a new form of productive forces deriving from continuous sci-tech breakthroughs and innovation.

During the Wednesday study session, Xi called for strengthening scientific and technological innovation, especially original and disruptive scientific and technological innovation, Xinhua reported.

China Xi Jinping

