China’s Xi urges efforts to accelerate development of ‘new productive forces’

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged efforts to accelerate the development of “new productive forces” and firmly promote high-quality development, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks on Wednesday while chairing a group study session of the Politburo.

New productive forces were first put forward by Xi during an inspection tour to northeast China in September, referring to a new form of productive forces deriving from continuous sci-tech breakthroughs and innovation.

During the Wednesday study session, Xi called for strengthening scientific and technological innovation, especially original and disruptive scientific and technological innovation, Xinhua reported.