AIRLINK 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.26%)
BOP 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DFML 13.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.29%)
FCCL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
FFL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
GGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
HBL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
HUBC 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.39%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 137.60 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.89%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.61%)
PIAA 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.38%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PPL 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.89%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
PTC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
SEARL 47.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.4%)
SNGP 64.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.58%)
UNITY 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 6,314 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.48%)
BR30 22,047 Decreased By -153.2 (-0.69%)
KSE100 61,776 Decreased By -203 (-0.33%)
KSE30 20,886 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.32%)
Indian shares muted ahead of interim Union budget; Paytm tanks

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2024 09:57am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares were muted on Thursday as investors awaited the interim Union budget, while Paytm shares tanked after the Indian central bank restricted its unit from accepting fresh deposits and credit transactions.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was mostly unchanged at 21,737, as of 9:16 a.m IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.1% to 71,817.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the budget for the financial year 2024/25, which starts on April 1, at 11 a.m IST.

Indian shares fall as L&T slides after results disappoint

Shares of fintech firm Paytm tanked 20% after the Reserve Bank of India restricted Paytm Payments Bank from fresh deposits and credit transactions across its services due to supervisory concerns.

