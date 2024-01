BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a fall in Larsen & Toubro on missing profit estimates, and tracking weakness in broader Asian equities ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision and commentary.

Profit booking in Reliance, drop in financials weigh on Indian shares

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.32% to 21,452.15 points and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.38% at 70,871.34, as of 9:22 a.m. IST.