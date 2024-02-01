Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Caretaker govt increases petrol price by Rs13.55, HSD by Rs2.75

Security forces kill 12 more terrorists in Balochistan’s Mach

US strongly condemns attack on PTI rally in Sibi, says it ‘undermines electoral process’

Army’s top brass vows zero tolerance for violence ‘in the name of political activity’ during elections

Finance ministry sees inflation at 27.5-28.5% in January

Pakistan Startup Fund to start receiving applications from March: Dr Umar Saif

PBC urges incoming govt to effectively implement FBR restructuring

Engro Corp appoints Ahsan Zafar Syed as President & CEO designate

Toshakhana reference: Imran, wife sentenced to 14 years

Bodies of 9 Pakistanis shot dead in Iran to be airlifted to Multan

