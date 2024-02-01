AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
Feb 01, 2024

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 31, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 01 Feb, 2024 08:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Caretaker govt increases petrol price by Rs13.55, HSD by Rs2.75

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill 12 more terrorists in Balochistan’s Mach

Read here for details.

  • US strongly condemns attack on PTI rally in Sibi, says it ‘undermines electoral process’

Read here for details.

  • Army’s top brass vows zero tolerance for violence ‘in the name of political activity’ during elections

Read here for details.

  • Finance ministry sees inflation at 27.5-28.5% in January

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan Startup Fund to start receiving applications from March: Dr Umar Saif

Read here for details.

  • PBC urges incoming govt to effectively implement FBR restructuring

Read here for details.

  • Engro Corp appoints Ahsan Zafar Syed as President & CEO designate

Read here for details.

  • Toshakhana reference: Imran, wife sentenced to 14 years

Read here for details.

  • Bodies of 9 Pakistanis shot dead in Iran to be airlifted to Multan

Read here for details.

Challenges of inflation persist: MoF

Transmission line: Govt seeks 13-month extension of World Bank loan closing date

7th population, housing census: ECC likely to approve proposal today

Solar panel PV projects: PPIB seeks fixed interest/ mark-up rate on CDLs

Budgetary requirements: Ijara Sukuk funding to help govt save Rs32bn per year

ECP to discuss law, order situation today

ANP leader shot dead in Killa Abdullah

Army to perform its duties under ECP guidelines

Petrol price raised by Rs13.55

ADs allowed to make import advance payments without prior SBP approval

