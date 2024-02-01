AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
First-ever ‘Fuelling Futures Career Expo’ inaugurated

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:52am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali inaugurated the first-ever national-level “Fuelling Futures Career Expo 2024”, here at Pakistan-China Friendship Centre on Wednesday.

The two-day Career Expo has been organised by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) in collaboration with Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL).

The event witnessed an overwhelming attendance of students, faculty and company representatives.

The event is managed by PPL in partnership with RG Blue Communications.

The two-day Career Expo with the theme, “Fuelling the Future” comprised company presentations, sessions on the significance of the oil, gas, and mineral sector and opportunities, besides various career counselling dialogues and company and university stalls at the venue.

In his keynote address, Federal Minister Ali emphasised that the event was planned for students to explore career opportunities with energy and minerals being showcased by respective companies that day. He shared that there was massive transformation happening in the energy sector globally. “Energy should be affordable, accessible, and sustainable,” he underlined.

The minister highlighted that Pakistan was energy-deficient and an oil importer. “Hence, there is an opportunity to convert the energy deficiency to surplus. Also, there are many in demand mineral resources in the country with opportunities for their extraction in future.”

He advised students to make their career decisions based on future environment and needs with energy and minerals being critical sectors.

Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PPL Imran Abbasy welcomed the large number of students from across the country and appreciated the participating companies and universities for making the two-day Career Expo a success.

The platform provided an opportunity for students to interact with the leaders of the energy and minerals industry and to learn from their experiences with the view to selecting, pursuing careers in oil, gas and mineral sector, he added.

Overall overwhelming response seen at the Career Expo with around 5,000 students from across Pakistan in attendance along with faculty members and staff of around 30 universities and schools, the managing directors, senior management and staff of 14 participating oil, gas and mineral companies.

