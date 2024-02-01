Gold falls, silver steady

KARACHI: Gold on Wednesday saw some value fall on the local market but silver was steady, traders said.

Gold lost Rs600 and Rs515 to reach Rs215, 500 per tola and Rs184, 756 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2055 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was traded for unchanged Rs2, 600 per tola and Rs2, 229.08 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.15 per ounce, traders said.

