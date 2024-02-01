BISP chairperson visits new call centre at NTC

ISLAMABAD: Chair-person Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib visited the newly established BISP call centre at the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) on Wednesday.

The BISP call centre has recently been established with the help of NTC to inform and address the grievances of general public related to BISP, an official statement said.

Chief Operating Officer NTC Faisal Bashir briefed Dr Saqib that this centre was operational with more than 25 call agents and is set to expand its capacity in the future to further assist the vulnerable segments of society, the statement said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024