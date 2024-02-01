KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR19.084 billion and the number of lots traded was 19,806. Major business was contributed byGold amounting to PKR8.857billion, followed byCrude Oil (PKR 3.277billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.050billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.339billion), Platinum (PKR 1.012 billion), Silver (PKR 722.933million), DJ (PKR 269.343million), Natural Gas (PKR 214.458 million), SP 500 (PKR 156.384million), Brent (PKR 65.491million), Copper (PKR 61.833million) and Palladium (PKR 55.047million).

In Agricultural commodities, 4 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 4.710 million were traded.

