Spot Rate remains constant at Rs 20,000/maund

LAHORE: Despite subdued trading activity, the local cotton market in Lahore exhibited stability on Wednesday, with prices holding steady across various regions.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman reported that in Sindh, cotton prices ranged from Rs 18,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund, while in Punjab, they fluctuated between Rs 19,000 and Rs 21,000 per maund. Additionally, Phutti prices experienced variations, ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,300 per 40 kg, with cotton prices from Balochistan documented at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained constant at Rs 20,000 per maund, providing a benchmark for market stability.

Polyester fiber was also available, priced at Rs 365 per kg.

The subdued trading volume suggests cautious market sentiment, potentially influenced by broader economic factors.

