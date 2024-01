LONDON: British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline said Wednesday that 2023 net profits slumped, after a vast gain from the spin-off of its consumer healthcare unit Haleon skewed results of the previous year.

Profit after tax tumbled to £4.9 billion last year from £14.9 billion in 2022, GSK said in a results statement, adding however that operating profit excluding exceptional items rose.