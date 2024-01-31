India cuts import duty for mobile phone components to 10%

NEW DELHI: India has cut import duty on parts used for manufacturing of mobile phones to 10% from 15%, a move aimed at boosting exports from Asia’s third-largest economy.

The import duty on parts such as battery covers, main lens, back cover, other mechanical items of plastic and metal, among others, has been reduced to 10%, the finance ministry said in a notification issued late Tuesday.

Mobile Water Testing Laboratories handed over to KP govt

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that India was considering import duty cuts on components key to producing high-end mobile phones.