AIRLINK 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
DGKC 71.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
GGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
HBL 111.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
MLCF 38.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.95%)
OGDC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.19%)
PAEL 21.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIAA 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 114.81 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
PRL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.11%)
PTC 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
SEARL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SNGP 65.91 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.18%)
SSGC 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
TPLP 11.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.71 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.68%)
UNITY 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,346 Increased By 36.3 (0.57%)
BR30 22,200 Increased By 101.9 (0.46%)
KSE100 62,055 Increased By 213 (0.34%)
KSE30 20,989 Increased By 115.5 (0.55%)
Copper prices dip as soft China data, Fed caution weigh

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2024 10:00am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: London copper prices slipped on Wednesday with China’s soft industrial data weighing on sentiment, while traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of a rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.2% at $8,594.50 per metric ton by 0423 GMT.

The contract has gained 0.5% so far this month.

China’s manufacturing activity contracted for the fourth straight month in January, an official factory survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting the sprawling sector and the broader economy were struggling to regain momentum at the start of 2024.

China’s copper consumption at home grew about 4.5% in 2023, as rising demand from renewable sector offset a contraction in the housing sector, according to China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNIA).

Analysts expect the growth rate to slow down to 3% or lower this year.

Prices, however, could find support on the prospect of further stimulus from Beijing, traders said.

Copper claws higher on hopes for more Chinese support measures

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange added 0.5% to 69,360 yuan ($9,658.28)per ton.

The US Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged later in the day, and investors will shift focus on any clues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the likelihood of a rate cut in March.

Also weighing on the metal was mine-side supply tension. Chinese copper smelters were advised by the government-backed CNIA to cut production and postpone new projects amid tightening raw material supplies.

LME zinc edged 0.1% lower to $2,563 a ton, aluminium declined 0.6% to $2,262, nickel shed 0.6% to $16,405, lead eased 0.4% to $2,167.50, while tin gained 0.3% to $26,085.

SHFE zinc slid 0.1% to 21,305 yuan a ton, nickel lost 0.8% to 127,330 yuan, tin moved 0.6% lower to 218,570 yuan, while aluminium held steady at 19,005 yuan and lead was flat at 16,250 yuan.

