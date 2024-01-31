AIRLINK 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-4.15%)
NAB introduces revised complaint processing SOPs

Published 31 Jan, 2024

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has introduced revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for processing complaints.

NAB Chairman Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed (Retd) outlined the revised guidelines aimed at improving efficiency, transparency, and respect for human rights.

According to the details, the key features include not acting on anonymous or pseudonymous complaints and fast tracking the disposal of complaints to within 7 days. Legal action would be pursued against frivolous and mala fide complaints intended to malign.

To ensure fair and dignified conduct, separate facilitation cells are being created for governments and businessmen during probes.

All visitors, defendants and complainants would also be provided feedback forms regarding staff behaviour and dealt with due respect.

Handling of complaints against parliamentarians, government officials and businessmen has been prioritized under the new procedures.

The NAB chief reiterated that the Bureau’s methodology and presence must build confidence and provide safety to law-abiding citizens. The reform measures come as part of the Chairman’s vision of participative accountability and desire to discourage misuse of the complaints channel.

The SOP overhaul emphasizes respect, transparency, efficiency and building trust in the accountability process. Strict action would be pursued not just against the corrupt but also those aiming to detract from NAB’s aim to eliminate corruption through frivolous complaints.

SOPs NAB standard operating procedures Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed (Retd)

