Pakistan, US sign agreement on cultural property protection

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States on Tuesday signed an agreement on cultural property protection aimed at protecting the country’s cultural heritage.

The agreement was signed from the US side by Ambassador Donald Blome and from Pakistan’s side by Secretary of National Heritage and Culture Humaira Ahmed.

The agreement establishes import restrictions on certain types of archaeological and ethnological materials originating from Pakistan and entering the United States. The agreement facilitates the return of these cultural objects to the people of Pakistan.

“The cultural property agreement demonstrates the strong US and Pakistani commitment to disrupt the theft and trafficking of cultural objects and our shared goal of protecting Pakistan’s rich and diverse cultural heritage,” said a statement of the US Embassy.

It added that the agreement commits both parties to work together to counter looting and trafficking of objects, promote a clean market for Pakistani art and antiquities in the United States, and increase opportunities for US museums and the American public to learn about and experience Pakistan’s history and culture.

“This agreement protects unique and historically significant artifacts for future generations … It also demonstrates US support for the principles of tolerance and respect for diversity – principles by which the people of this region have lived for centuries,” said Ambassador Blome on the occasion.

He said the signing of the agreement underscores the United States’ global commitment to cultural heritage protection and preservation. The United States has been unwavering in its commitment to protect and preserve cultural heritage around the world and to restrict trafficking in cultural property, which may be used to fund terrorist and criminal networks. To date, the United States has returned over 175 cultural objects to Pakistan, and this agreement simplifies the process, according to the statement.

Since 2001, it added that the United States government has supported 35 cultural heritage preservation projects across Pakistan with more than $8.4 million.

It added that the US-funded preservation projects include the conservation of Gandhara archaeological treasures and Mughal architectural heritage, documentation of historic manuscripts, the digitization of museums, and the restoration of historically significant Sufi shrines and Hindu monuments, among other projects. This new bilateral cultural agreement highlights the diversity of the Pakistani people and sets the stage for further bilateral cooperation, it added.

