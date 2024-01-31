AIRLINK 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-4.15%)
ATC orders seizure of PTI leaders’ properties

Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2024 05:22am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday ordered to seize the properties of ten PTI leaders including Hammad Azhar and Murad Saeed, Ali Amin Gandapur, Azam Khan Sawati and others in cases pertaining to May 9 riots.

Earlier, an Investigating Officer contended before the court that the court declared them proclaimed offenders but so far they had not been arrested. He, therefore, asked the court to order to initiate the process of seizing their properties.

The court accordingly passed the order and directed the concerned authorities to seize properties of accused and adjourned the proceedings for further hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ATC Anti Terrorism Court PTI leaders May 9 riots Azam Khan Sawati

