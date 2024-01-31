KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 24.775 billion and the number of lots traded was 25,195.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 13.029 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.250 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.768 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.219 billion), Platinum (PKR 932.667million), Silver (PKR 675.237million), DJ (PKR 257.183 million), Brent (PKR 235.309 million), Natural Gas (PKR 195.805 million), SP 500 (PKR 90.886million), Copper (PKR 63.602 million), Japan Equity (PKR 30.190 million) and Palladium (PKR 26.630 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 4 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 4.709 million were traded.

