WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Jan 30 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 29-Jan-24 26-Jan-24 25-Jan-24 24-Jan-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104786 0.104569 0.104738 0.104632
Euro 0.814264 0.816324 0.817301 0.817999
Japanese yen 0.005076 0.005088 0.005078 0.005064
U.K. pound 0.955103 0.956859 0.955281 0.955758
U.S. dollar 0.752346 0.750919 0.750299 0.750114
Algerian dinar 0.005592 0.005579 0.005585 0.005581
Australian dollar 0.495796 0.493322 0.4932
Botswana pula 0.055222 0.055042 0.055072 0.054833
Brazilian real 0.152857 0.152878 0.152419 0.152506
Brunei dollar 0.560992 0.560513 0.559841 0.559453
Canadian dollar 0.559698 0.558346 0.555942 0.556299
Chilean peso 0.000821 0.000824 0.000826 0.000825
Czech koruna 0.032805 0.033005 0.033009 0.033007
Danish krone 0.109241 0.109502 0.109616 0.109698
Indian rupee 0.009048 0.009027 0.009022
Israeli New Shekel 0.204054 0.202568 0.202674 0.201644
Korean won 0.000563 0.000562 0.00056 0.000561
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44626 2.44039 2.439
Malaysian ringgit 0.159008 0.158857 0.158452
Mauritian rupee 0.016623 0.016695 0.016635
Mexican peso 0.043657 0.043745 0.043527 0.043694
New Zealand dollar 0.458705 0.458511 0.458133 0.45757
Norwegian krone 0.072027 0.072034 0.071753 0.071657
Omani rial 1.95669 1.95136 1.95088
Peruvian sol 0.198814 0.199707 0.199764
Philippine peso 0.013337 0.013334 0.013327 0.013323
Polish zloty 0.186566 0.185903 0.186693 0.186916
Qatari riyal 0.206126 0.206075
Russian ruble 0.008396 0.008389 0.008463 0.008497
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200626 0.20008 0.20003
Singapore dollar 0.560992 0.560513 0.559841 0.559453
South African rand 0.04009 0.039698 0.03971 0.03976
Swedish krona 0.071703 0.072112 0.072009 0.072016
Swiss franc 0.87178 0.870025 0.867799 0.866883
Thai baht 0.021142 0.021054 0.020983 0.020937
Trinidadian dollar 0.111773 0.111939 0.111373 0.110778
U.A.E. dirham 0.204859 0.204302 0.204252
Uruguayan peso 0.019266 0.019261 0.019261 0.019379
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
