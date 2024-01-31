WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 30 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 29-Jan-24 26-Jan-24 25-Jan-24 24-Jan-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104786 0.104569 0.104738 0.104632 Euro 0.814264 0.816324 0.817301 0.817999 Japanese yen 0.005076 0.005088 0.005078 0.005064 U.K. pound 0.955103 0.956859 0.955281 0.955758 U.S. dollar 0.752346 0.750919 0.750299 0.750114 Algerian dinar 0.005592 0.005579 0.005585 0.005581 Australian dollar 0.495796 0.493322 0.4932 Botswana pula 0.055222 0.055042 0.055072 0.054833 Brazilian real 0.152857 0.152878 0.152419 0.152506 Brunei dollar 0.560992 0.560513 0.559841 0.559453 Canadian dollar 0.559698 0.558346 0.555942 0.556299 Chilean peso 0.000821 0.000824 0.000826 0.000825 Czech koruna 0.032805 0.033005 0.033009 0.033007 Danish krone 0.109241 0.109502 0.109616 0.109698 Indian rupee 0.009048 0.009027 0.009022 Israeli New Shekel 0.204054 0.202568 0.202674 0.201644 Korean won 0.000563 0.000562 0.00056 0.000561 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44626 2.44039 2.439 Malaysian ringgit 0.159008 0.158857 0.158452 Mauritian rupee 0.016623 0.016695 0.016635 Mexican peso 0.043657 0.043745 0.043527 0.043694 New Zealand dollar 0.458705 0.458511 0.458133 0.45757 Norwegian krone 0.072027 0.072034 0.071753 0.071657 Omani rial 1.95669 1.95136 1.95088 Peruvian sol 0.198814 0.199707 0.199764 Philippine peso 0.013337 0.013334 0.013327 0.013323 Polish zloty 0.186566 0.185903 0.186693 0.186916 Qatari riyal 0.206126 0.206075 Russian ruble 0.008396 0.008389 0.008463 0.008497 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200626 0.20008 0.20003 Singapore dollar 0.560992 0.560513 0.559841 0.559453 South African rand 0.04009 0.039698 0.03971 0.03976 Swedish krona 0.071703 0.072112 0.072009 0.072016 Swiss franc 0.87178 0.870025 0.867799 0.866883 Thai baht 0.021142 0.021054 0.020983 0.020937 Trinidadian dollar 0.111773 0.111939 0.111373 0.110778 U.A.E. dirham 0.204859 0.204302 0.204252 Uruguayan peso 0.019266 0.019261 0.019261 0.019379 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

