PM bars ministers, advisors from making foreign visits

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has barred federal ministers, advisors, special assistants to the prime minister and all federal officers from making foreign visits both officials or private till the assumption of office by the next government after the elections.

A notification to this effect uploaded on the Cabinet Division’s website, “Withdrawal of permission for foreign visits dated 29th January 2024” read that the caretaker prime minister has been pleased to withdraw all permissions for foreign visits, official or private, granted to the federal ministers, advisors and special assistants to the prime minister, and all federal officers, including employees of attached departments and autonomous bodies, with immediate effect.

The caretaker prime minister further directed to convey that no leave for any foreign visit shall be granted till the completion of the election process and the assumption of office by the new government.

All federal secretaries have been directed to ensure compliance with these directions.

