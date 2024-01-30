AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
Pakistan Print 2024-01-30

Air transportation issues discussed with Iraq

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Advisor on Aviation Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan (retd) held a follow-up meeting with the ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan Hamid Abbas Lafta.

In the meeting various issues of air transportation to facilitate each other’s airlines came under discussion. Diverse proposals to enhance cooperation within each other’s air carriers were also discussed. Progress on previous decisions was also reviewed.

Both sides reiterated their firm resolve to further strengthen the bilateral relationships in aviation sector. Secretary of Aviation Division Capt Saif Anjum (retired) was also present in the meeting. The meeting was marked with traditional warmth and trust.

Both countries enjoy fraternal ties based on shared values of religion, culture, and traditions. Thousands of Pakistanis each year travel to take part in religious events being held in sacred cities of Iraq including Karbala, Najaf, Kazmain, and Samarra.

