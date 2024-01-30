PTI body rejects ‘unfair’ trial of IK ahead of elections

ISLAMABAD: The core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday rejected the sinister move of those bent upon punishing party founding chairman Imran Khan before crucial elections through a cruel and unfair trial being conducted in haste by violating all the norms of a fair trial.

The core committee which met here made it crystal clear that targeting the most popular leader of the country to favour the corrupt through the murder of the justice system is not going to serve any purpose.

The panel also strongly condemned the arrest and baton charge on PTI workers especially in Karachi during the election rallies across the country on Sunday, saying the state fascism and barbarism will not stop the party from carrying out election rallies.

Despite breaking all the records of state brutality, it added, the workers of the party will stand their ground and will remain steadfast unless their mission of breaking the shackles of slavery on Feb 08 is accomplished.

It said that the PTI is taking part in the elections to save the constitution, democracy, and the country, adding the state should respect the mandate of the masses.

Expressing satisfaction with the recently unveiled party manifesto despite all the hurdles created by those who do not want the party in power, it said it will be fully implemented after coming into power.

In contrast to the mockery made by other political parties in the name of the manifesto, it said that 168-page manifesto of the party is revolutionary and promises to steer the country out of the prevalent crisis.

The committee said that the party manifesto reflects the seriousness of the party and that it has the solution to resolve the most complex issues confronting the country.

It said that the party would remain steadfast as directed by the party’s founding chairman and would ensure implementation of the revolutionary manifesto of the party as no power of the world can stop the party from coming into power as it has the support of the masses.

Meanwhile, addressing a presser, Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bokhari, and Amir Mughal, the PTI candidates from NA-46, NA-47, and NA-48, said that their supporters are being picked from the federal capital after the PTI election rallies on Sunday.

They said that the Islamabad police have broken all records of barbarism in harassing the PTI workers as their only sin was to hold rallies for the party candidates from Islamabad.

