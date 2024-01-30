AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
Pakistan Print 2024-01-30

Sindh govt launches laboratory for archaeological research

Press Release Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh, under the leadership of Dr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah, Minister of Culture, Antiquities Archives, Youth Affairs & Sports, has inaugurated a pioneering initiative in archaeological research: the Scientific Laboratory of Exploration and Excavation Branch.

During the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah highlighted the laboratory’s significance, stating, “The scientific laboratory of exploration and excavation branch is a groundbreaking initiative in archaeological research by the Government of Sindh.”

He emphasized the department’s commitment to advancing archaeological methodologies by integrating advanced technologies like Laminar Flow and Fume Hoods to enhance artifact analysis, preservation, and chemical testing in a controlled environment.

Dr. Shah commended the relentless dedication and teamwork of Roshan Ali Kanasro, Resident Director of Planning and Development Works of the Culture Department, for his pivotal role in establishing the Scientific Laboratory and enhancing the Exploration and Excavation Branch.

Moreover, Dr. Shah unveiled a new Web Portal, marking a significant milestone in making the region’s rich archaeological endeavors accessible to the public. This online platform will provide access to a wealth of research papers and meticulously compiled field diaries, shedding light on the daily activities, observations, and findings during archaeological expeditions.

