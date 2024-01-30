Iran, Pakistan can help ease plight of Palestinians

One of the major reasons behind the restoration of relations between Pakistan and Iran is the two neighbouring Islamic countries’ near-convergence of policy formulations in relation to the Gaza crisis. That is why perhaps Iran’s visiting foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has heaped lavish praise on Pakistan for its stance on the ongoing Israeli bombardment on Gaza.

Speaking alongside Pakistan’s foreign minister Jalil Abbas Jilani in Islamabad yesterday, the foreign dignitary said, among other things, that “I would like to appreciate the prime minister and government of Pakistan for adopting strong resolutions to support the people of Palestine.

Iran will continue extending strong support to the people of Palestine and Palestinian resistance.” Let me take the opportunity to argue that unlike Pakistan’s, Iran’s approach to the Middle East crisis has grown more nuanced since October 7 owing to a variety of reasons.

The situation that has been obtaining since then has thrown up new challenges to the Islamic republic, forcing it to take decisions that often stem from feverish haste. Carrying out a missile attack on Panjgur, Balochistan, for example, was not a well thought out decision.

It is, however, heartening to note that Iran has quickly made amends to its approach to Pakistan that resulted in restoration of diplomatic relations between the two neighbors within days. Having said that, both Iran and Pakistan, the two top states in the entire Islamic world in terms of military prowess and populations, can surely step up their support to the oppressed and dispossessed Palestinians in a more effective way. Both Tehran and Islamabad will be required to accelerate their engagements in order to help ease the plight of Palestinians through their efforts.

Assadollah Reza (Dubai)

