KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR18.103 billion and the number of lots traded was 18,164.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR5.643billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.468billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.817billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.021billion), Platinum (PKR 973.362million), Natural Gas (PKR 406.570million), Silver (PKR 397.562million), Brent (PKR 322.310million), SP 500 (PKR 313.648million), DJ (PKR 299.530million), Japan Equity (PKR 230.849million), Palladium (PKR 105.715million) and Copper (PKR 103.757million).

In Agricultural commodities, 4 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 4.732 million were traded.

