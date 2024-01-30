Pervez Elahi’s plea: LHC seeks reply from ECP by today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by January 30 (today) in a petition of former Punjab Chief Minister and PTI president Ch Pervez Elahi praying to direct the ECP to allot him a symbol of peacock for contesting the forthcoming elections.

The petitioner through his counsel contended that he was allowed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to contest election from PP-32 Gujrat. He said ECP allotted him ‘donkey cart’ as symbol for contesting elections instead he had demanded the peacock.

He, therefore, asked the court to direct the respondent ECP to allot him peacock as symbol for contesting election in PP-32 Gujrat.

The court after hearing his counsel at length sought reply from ECP and rose for the day.

