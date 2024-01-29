IG Punjab visits under- construction offices of Lahore Police

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is regularly following the timely completion of police offices and police stations of the provincial capital and in this regard IG Punjab visited various offices and police stations of Lahore and reviewed the construction works.

IG Punjab issued orders to complete the construction work soon. According to the details, IG Punjab inspected police station Shafiqabad and SDPO office Shafiqabad, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salah Uddin and other senior officers were also accompanied by IG Punjab.

IG Punjab inspected the under-construction building of the DIG Operations Lahore office, issued instructions while taking a briefing from the officers present on the spot. He said that the office of DIG Operations Lahore will be state of the art equipped with modern facilities.

IG Punjab also visited the buildings of Gulberg Police Station, Ichra Police Station, DSP CIA Ichra, and reviewed the construction work.

Later, IG Punjab reached at Special Initiative Police Station and SDPO office of Model Town and reviewed the works being completed.

He said that after police stations, SDPO offices are being upgraded, the purpose of police infrastructure development is to make public service delivery easier for citizens with improving the police working. IG Punjab directed that the supervisory officers should complete the remaining pending work under their supervision as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab is on his way to complete his mission of providing houses to the families of all police martyrs who embraced martyrdom before 2017, in this regard, IG Punjab has provided plots for the construction of houses to the families of 16 police martyrs of Sahiwal region.

According to the details, senior officers including RPO Sahiwal Mehboob Rasheed, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salah Uddin, and AIG Welfare Sajid Khokhar were present in the ceremony held at the Central Police Office.

The families of 16 police martyrs of Okara, Pakpattan and Sahiwal districts of Sahiwal region participated in the ceremony. IG Punjab distributed ownership papers of the plots to the families of the martyrs.

IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police is arranging the plots for the construction of houses for all the families of 1378 martyrs who embraced martyrdom before 2017, So far, plots have been arranged for the families of 588 martyrs, 430 have been received ownership documents while plots are being arranged for the families of the remaining martyrs.

IG Punjab said that the RPOs, DPOs who arranged the plots for the houses of the families of the martyrs are commendable. All the families who received plot documents thanked the department and IGP Punjab for solving the long standing problem.

IG Punjab has been taking regular measures for the health welfare of the officers and officials who got injured in the line of duty. He has released another 17 lakh rupees for the medical expenses of the officials of various districts including Lahore.

According to the details, IG Punjab gave Rs 01 lakh to Ghazi Constable Asif Ali of Lahore Police for medical expenses. 05 lakh rupees were given to the injured Constable Saqlain Nawaz of DG Khan Police for treatment. Injured ASI Arshad Hussain of Rahim Yar Khan was given Rs. 05 lakh for medical expenses.

Attock Police’s Ghazi Constable Sajid Ali Khan was given Rs. 05 lakh for treatment; Ghazi Constable Saeedur Rehman from Attock was given Rs. 01 lakh for medical expenses.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab has announced to give certificates of appreciation to the athletes who won gold and silver medals in the 71st National Bodybuilding Championship. Bodybuilder athletes from all over the country participated in the national championship organized in Lahore, City.

Traffic Police Sialkot’s official Qasim Ali won the gold medal in the body physique category, while Lahore police official Kamran Shafiq won the silver medal in the body physique category.

IG Punjab while congratulating the police athletes on becoming the national champion said that the athletes who have made the department proud by winning medals in national competitions are valuable assets.

