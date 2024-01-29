‘Alternative lifestyle festival’ held

KARACHI: Seed Ventures under its sustainability platform “Whats the Alternative’ on Sunday organised an ‘Alternative Lifestyle festival’ that featured eco-conscious products, panel discussion, creative marketplace, eco and wellness startups, healing drum circle, interactive kids’ zone and much more.

The event held at a local hotel, attracted a considerable number of people who care about sustainability and wellness. Different entrepreneurs showcased their eco-conscious products.

The stall of Asqurr – a female led organic honey brand from picturesque Hunza valley of Gilgit-Baltistan remained the centre of attention, as the visitors were taking keen interest in the pure organic bottled honey, and its quality presentation.

CEO of Asqurr, Nausheen Barkat told Business Recorder that she not only works in delivering pure honey across Pakistan, but also work towards a balanced ecosystem and sustainable development goals through honey bees.

She said honey bees are the biggest pollinators on this earth, they improves vegetation and keeps our environment and air clean. She said currently the product is being sold online. However, she plans to tap the eastern market such as the neighbouring China, Japan, etc., and she is in close coordination with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in this regard.

The event served as a vibrant platform, uniting entrepreneurs like Trecycle, Fit Bites, KMS Creative, etc., in their pursuit of sustainable alternatives and mindful living.

WTA, an inventive platform conceived and run by SEED Ventures, endeavours to create dialogue around the power of conscious choices in our everyday lives and how they impact environment, wellness, and lifestyle.

Shaista Ayesha CEO and Director of SEED Ventures said the Alternative Lifestyle Festival has not only showcased the vitality of sustainable living but has also ignited a collective passion for conscious choices that resonate with our daily lives.

“As we reflect on the event’s success, it’s clear that festivals like this are essential-they catalyze change, uniting individuals under the common goal of a future where we make conscious choices for a more sustainable lifestyle, and encouraging them to think about alternatives in the choices they make in their everyday lives. This gathering has proven that together, we have the power to inspire and drive meaningful impact in our communities and beyond.”

The panel, “Choices for Change” engaged leaders from across industries: from Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, Designer; to Sadia Dada, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, K-Electric; Andleeb Uroos Ahmed, Head of Communications, Philip Morris Pakistan Limited; and Sarah Nasiruddin, Co-Founder, Karachi Farmer’s Market.

