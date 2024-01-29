PM’s Talent Hunt Sports League organises judo trials for male and female sportspersons

HYDERABAD: Male and Female Judo Trial organized under the Prime Minister Talent Hunt Sports League has concluded at NED University Karachi. Chairman HEC, Vice Chancellors of Sindh Agriculture University and NED University were also present during the competitions.

Under the supervision of Directorate of Sports of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam and with the support of Higher Education Commission, Islamabad, the trials of Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League male and female Judo were held at NED University Karachi, which were inaugurated by Chairman of Higher Education Commission Islamabad Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri and Vice Chancellor of NED University Dr. Sarosh Lodhi.

For two days 40 Girls and 65 boys competed, in which girls participated in 8 and boys in 10 different weight categories.

After the final day’s competitions, the Karachi team was formed, while five teams will be formed from five regions of Sindh province, i.e. Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana and next competitions will be organized on league basis.

On this occasion, Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed expressed his satisfaction over the better organization of sports competitions, under the auspices of Sindh Agriculture University and said that it is our responsibility to give sports opportunities to our youth, and they will illuminate the name of our country in the future.

SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that the government and HEC are supporting the youth of the country in organizing healthy activities through universities, which is a commendable initiative. He said we are providing facilities at the local level to our youth to participate in national level competitions.

NED University Vice Chancellor Dr. Sarosh Lodhi also proposed to expand the links between the universities to further promote healthy activities.

Earlier, Director Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada while giving a briefing said that the girls and boys team selected from the provincial league will participate in the National League competitions.

Higher Education Commission Director Sports Javed Ali Memon was also present on this occasion.

