RPO Faisalabad asks police to combat crime

FAISALABAD: Maintenance of Law and order situation is prime focus of police and effective patrolling is essential to reduce the crime and apprehension of criminals, as well.

RPO Faisalabad Dr Muhammad Abid Khan said in the meeting held at RPO committee room. CPO Faisalabad Ali Zia and other officers attended the meeting.

RPO Faisalabad Dr Muhammad Abid Khan reprimanded the circle officers and Divisional SPs for showing non professional attitude in combating crime.

Furthermore, he said that effective patrolling on the black spots and apprehension of hard core criminals help in mitigating the crime.

Moreover, the maintenance of law and order situation during election is prime focus of police. He further directed CPO Faisalabad that zero tolerance should be carried out against the violators of election code of conduct. All supervisory officers should visit the crime scenes and laxity in this regard will not be excused at all.

Furthermore, he directed that stern action should be taken against drug peddlers, notorious gamblers and gun runners.

