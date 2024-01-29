AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt rises

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2024 04:37am

DUBAI: Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed on Sunday amid strong oil prices as investors awaited clues on interest rate policy after the US Federal Reserve’s favored inflation reading showed moderating prices.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - settled at their highest in nearly two months on Friday, helped by higher demand expectations while Middle East supply concerns added support.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index closed 0.8% higher, snapping previous session of losses, with all sectors in positive territory.

Saudi Arabian media firm MBC Group jumped 7.5% and SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co climbed 4.4%.

Among the gainers, the world’s largest Islamic lender, Al Rajhi Bank surged 3.4%, the highest rise since Dec 14.

The Qatari index dipped slightly to trade flat. Losses in energy, finance, and communication sectors offset gains in industry and utilities. Commercial Bank and Qatar Gas Transport dropped 1.3% each while Industries Qatar and Qatar Electricity and Water each added 0.6%.

The US Commerce Department data showed on Friday that US price pressures moderated in December, with markets hoping the data will keep the Fed on track to begin rate cuts by the middle of this year.

