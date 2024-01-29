Flood-hit areas: Rotary International to set up 20 smart villages by June

ISLAMABAD: Rotary International has targeted for setting up 20 smart villages by June 2024 with a pledge to raise the number to 200 in flood-hit areas in addition to eradicate menace of polio in Pakistan.

President of Rotary International Stephanie Urchick lauds dedication and courage of frontline polio workers of Rotary Club Pakistan in eradication of polio with partner organization and government.

â€œPolio eradication in Pakistan will be a gift from Rotary to children,â€ she said in a press conference on Sunday. Her Aide Thomas Gump, senior Rotary Pakistan leaders, Faiz Kidwai (Rotary International Director), Masrur Scheik (District Governor of Rotary District 3272) and Imran Ghaznavi (ARPIC) accompanied with her. Rotary International President Elect 2024-25 Stephanie Urchick announced that theme of next year of Rotary is â€œMajic of Rotaryâ€. She further pledged that setting up smart villages in flood-hit areas would be presented before the international community as model to role in more fund for expansion of Rotary activities in sustainable development of community.

She said the purpose of her visit to smart village was to see herself the facilities of clean drinking water, sanitation, maternity child health and protected environment. â€œI also met interim prime minister to discuss the Rotary affairs in Pakistanâ€, she added.

She further said that Rotary International with 1.4 million members working in various fields in coordination with local governments of respective countries and local and international development partners.

She maintained that her organization was also involved in spreading peace across the globe through 1800 students who enrolled in discipline of â€œPeace studiesâ€ in various international universities.

Faiz Kidwai spoke about the humanitarian aims of Rotary International, and how the groundbreaking Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages project is engaged at the grassroots level in Pakistan to transform the poorest of communities, bring development to small towns and villages, and empower their residents. The Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages project is not only providing essentials such as homes and shelters, but has long-term and far-reaching goals, such as infrastructure, education and health. Water treatment plants, kitchen gardens, and solar-generated electricity has already been brought to these villages. Trainings to provide vocational and financial management skills are also provided at the Smart Villages in order to foster entrepreneurship and move towards de-urbanization in Pakistan.

He said that Rs 50 million has been budgeted for each smart village for provision of shelter, civic and social infrastructure and economic activities. Each village is comprised of 100 families, he added.

Rotary Pakistan leaders also emphasized the importance of youth in Pakistan and how Rotary Pakistan is working to generating leadership and nation-building among youth in Pakistan.

