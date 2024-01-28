PCB BoGs constituted with inclusion of Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Saturday announced the composition of its Board of Governors (BoGs) in accordance with Paragraph 10 of the PCB Constitution 2014.

The BoGs of the PCB is comprised of Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee), Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (PCB Patron’s nominee), Sajjad Ali Khokhar, President Regional Cricket Association AJK, Zafarullah Jadgal, President Regional Cricket Association Dera Murad Jamali, Tanveer Ahmed, President Regional Cricket Association Larkana, Tariq Sarwar, President Regional Cricket Association Bahawalpur, representative of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), representative of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), representative of Ghani Glass Limited, representative of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) and Secretary to the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, or any other officer nominated by him as an ex-officio member (Non-voting member).

Sources claimed that election for new chairman of the PCB is expected in February.

