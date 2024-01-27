AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 26, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 27 Jan, 2024 09:05am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 109% in July-December

Read here for details.

  • National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on some products

Read here for details.

  • Fauji Fertilizer Company makes Rs47.5bn profit in 2023

Read here for details.

  • ‘Essential maintenance’: Attock Refinery announces month-long shutdown of some units

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, but fails to order ceasefire

Read here for details.

