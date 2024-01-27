AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-27

Out-of-school children increased after 2018: Governor

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2024 06:20am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that after 2018, the number of out-of-school children has increased alarmingly and expressed hope that the new government after the elections would try to solve this issue on priority.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of Pakistan Learning Festival 2024 on Friday. On this occasion, Punjab Schools Education Secretary Ahsan Waheed, Country Head British Council Pakistan James Thomson, Idara-e-Taleem-o-Agahi CEO Bela Raza Jameel, Dr Sughri Sadaf, Children Library Complex Managing Director Khawar Shahzad and people in large were present in the ceremony.

The governor further said that it is very important to teach students high moral values and build their character, and stressed the need for inclusive education in the country. He also said that it is praiseworthy that the Children's Library Complex is providing the facilities of library, museum, VR gaming, planetarium, movies, and indoor games to the special children. “The Complex has taken commendable steps to promote various educational and recreational activities among children,” he added.

On this occasion, Children's Library Complex Managing Director Ahmed Khawar Shahzad gave a detailed briefing on the aims and objectives of the institution. He said the Complex is providing educational and entertainment services to children from four years to 14 years of age, and it also provides these services to children with special needs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

elections Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman school children General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Out-of-school children increased after 2018: Governor

H1FY24: Profit repatriation up record 161pc to $567.7m YoY

Shamshad underscores need for continued reforms, revenue enhancement

Pension reforms: ED voices its concern over certain ‘amendments’

People to decide Pakistan’s future leadership: US

ECP gives magisterial powers to DROs, ROs

Power Div, AJ&K lock horns over electricity rate

SECP directs listed companies to implement anti-harassment policies

Fight against polio: PM acknowledges role of global community organisations

Pak, Iranian envoys assume offices in respective capitals

Less gas to TPS Guddu: PPL brushes aside CPGCL’s charges

Read more stories