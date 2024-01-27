Out-of-school children increased after 2018: Governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that after 2018, the number of out-of-school children has increased alarmingly and expressed hope that the new government after the elections would try to solve this issue on priority.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of Pakistan Learning Festival 2024 on Friday. On this occasion, Punjab Schools Education Secretary Ahsan Waheed, Country Head British Council Pakistan James Thomson, Idara-e-Taleem-o-Agahi CEO Bela Raza Jameel, Dr Sughri Sadaf, Children Library Complex Managing Director Khawar Shahzad and people in large were present in the ceremony.

The governor further said that it is very important to teach students high moral values and build their character, and stressed the need for inclusive education in the country. He also said that it is praiseworthy that the Children's Library Complex is providing the facilities of library, museum, VR gaming, planetarium, movies, and indoor games to the special children. “The Complex has taken commendable steps to promote various educational and recreational activities among children,” he added.

On this occasion, Children's Library Complex Managing Director Ahmed Khawar Shahzad gave a detailed briefing on the aims and objectives of the institution. He said the Complex is providing educational and entertainment services to children from four years to 14 years of age, and it also provides these services to children with special needs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024